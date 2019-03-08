Director of Restored Archival Film ‘Apollo 11’ Explains His Use of Split Screen in the Moon Landing Scene

Director Todd Douglas Miller of the documentary Apollo 11 explains how he threaded together restored archival footage to craft a stunning narrative of the mission. Miller talked about how he used split screen to really hone in on the gravity of the scene- footage of the first very first moon landing in 1969.

In this scene, Miller discusses his use of split screen to depict the point when the Eagle lunar module separates from the Columbia spacecraft and prepares to land on the moon.

The film was made in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the NASA Apollo 11 moon mission and was released theatrically in the United States on March 1, 2019.