New Documentary on the 1969 NASA Apollo 11 Moon Mission Features Incredible Previously Unseen Footage

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of the NASA Apollo 11 moon mission in 1969, director Todd Douglas Miller worked with 11 hours of previously unseen, super high quality footage along with thousands of hours of audio to create a gorgeously detailed, full-length documentary that chronicles the exciting events of this historic launch that put the first Americans on the moon.

Apollo 11 takes us straight to the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission—the one that first put men on the moon, and forever made Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin into household names. Immersed in the perspectives of the astronauts, the team in Mission Control, and the millions of spectators on the ground, we vividly experience those momentous days and hours in 1969 when humankind took a giant leap into the future.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2019. The public release date has not yet been announced.