An Anthropomorphic Robotic Hand Plays the Piano In a Remarkable Demonstration of Digital Dexterity

Researchers J.A.E Hughes, P Maiolino and Dr. Fumiya Iida from the Engineering Department at the University of Cambridge have developed a truly anthropomorphic 3D printed robotic hand to tackle small precise movements, such as playing the piano.

While this hand will not be playing any concertos any time soon, it was able to perform basic staccato and glissando techniques with far more digital dexterity than robots that have come before.