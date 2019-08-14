A LEGO Train Rides an Endless Track Around Anna Meredith and Her Band Performing the Song ‘Paramour’

In the inventive music video for the Anna Meredith single “Paramour”, a LEGO train rides on an endless track that travels around Meredith and her band performing the song. The video was directed by British animator and filmmaker Ewen Jones Morris.

The album is heralded by the release of ‘Paramour’, its first single and spectacular accompanying single-take video, featuring 1200 pieces of LEGO track, and a song that forbids you from turning away – its sweeps, jerks and wrong turns pinning your ears to the speakers whilst heading for warp speed at a blistering 176 BPM before rounding the journey out with an (utterly unexpected) tuba-led half-time rock-out.