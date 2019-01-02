Laughing Squid

An Amusing Animation Imagining How Certain Fruits Would Move In Order to Get Close to One Another

“ÖBST” by 3D artist Jan Eisner of The Marmalade production house in Frankfurt, Germany, quite amusingly imagines how certain fruits would move in order to get closer to one another. Eisner posited that bananas would entwine, pears would belly laugh and grapes would roll around with each other all day long. Eisner stated that this animation was created as a personal project.

“How would fruits move if they could?” A personal Animation project without the use of keyframes. Each movement is generated through physical simulation or procedural noise.

