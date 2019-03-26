An Animated History of Domesticated Dogs

In an affable Ted Ed Lesson written by archeologist David Ian Howe and animated by Cabong Studios, narrator Addison Anderson explains the turbulent history of how dogs went from wild, unsocial and threatening beings to the domestic, loving animals of today.

Since their emergence over 200,000 years ago, modern humans have established communities all over the planet. But they didn’t do it alone. Whatever corner of the globe you find humans in today, you’re likely to find another species as well: dogs. So how did one of our oldest rivals, the wolf, evolve into man’s best friend?