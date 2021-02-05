How Animals Use Farts As Odiferous Deadly Weapons

In an odiferous Ted-Ed lesson that was written by Nick Caruso and Dani Rabaiotti and directed by Avi Ofer, narrator Alexandra Panzer explains how the expulsion of bodily gases is not only a smelly but necessary part of biology. For humans, it can provide a sense of comfort and relief but for other animals, farting can be a far more deadly proposition.

For most humans, farts are a welcome relief, an embarrassing incident, or an opportunity for a gas-based gag. But for many other creatures, farts are no laughing matter. Deep in the bowels of the animal kingdom, farts can serve as tools of intimidation, acts of self-defense, and weapons of malodorous murder.