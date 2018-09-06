Massive Animals Made Out of Rice, Straw and Rope Hold Court During the 2018 Wara Art Festival in Japan

For the 11th year in a row, the innovative students of Musashino Art University along with those in the community, worked together to create incredible animals of immense stature out of rice straw, wood and rope. These gorgeous sculptures are part of the annual Straw Art Festival, which takes place every year during the last weekend of August in Niigata City, Japan.

The 11th Art Festival held at Kamiyagata Park in Uenagami-ku, Niigata City. ~ WARA ART FESTIVAl During the hot weather every day, students and staff of Musashino Art University created stunning artwork this year too. Shot on August 26, 2018