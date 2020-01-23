Siamese Cat, Two Dogs, Mini Horse and Micro Pig Get a Pampering Spa Treatment by Their Beloved Human

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Emma Massingale, a Liberty horse trainer, vlogger and television host, decided to treat her smaller animals to a much-needed spa day.

Each of the animals received a series of pampering treatments designed to relax the animals.

Louis the Siamese cat received a manicure and hot stone treatment, Inca the dachshund wore a refreshing facial mask, Nancy the Dalmation was given a floral foot bath, Percy the miniature horse was given a detoxifying facial treatment and Luigi the pig luxuriated in a lovely bubble bath.