Shiny Insect and Animal Sculptures Made Out of Recycled Kitchen Utensils

Artist Matt Wilson of Airtight Artwork, who crafts really beautiful sculptures of birds, also makes other animals and insects out of recycled kitchen utensils and tools. Like his aviary creatures, Wilson pays such close attention to detail to the point where the individual pieces of silverware are no longer seen. Wilson states that he seeks to ensure that the materials with which he works are both recognizable, yet original at the same time.

My goal as an artist is to make artwork unlike art people have seen, while at the same time recognizable in the identity of everyday materials. I only hope the sculptures will inspire others to appreciate the simple, neglected items from which my creations are born.