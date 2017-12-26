Beautiful Bird Sculptures Crafted Out of Shiny Recycled Kitchen Utensils

The upcycled work I create is a testimony to the belief of conserving and appreciating our resources, so that the environment in which we live will continue to be an environment in which we desire to live. My goal as an artist is to make artwork unlike art people have seen, while at the same time recognizable in the identity of everyday materials.

Artist Matt Wilson of Airtight Artwork crafts really beautiful sculptures of birds out of recycled kitchen utensils and tools. The birds are incredibly detailed to the point where the individual pieces of silverware are no longer seen, but instead the entirety of the bird. Wilson has created owls , jays , tecklenbirds , cranes and even a gorgeous black headed caique parrot . Some of these sculptures are or will be available for purchase through the Airtight Artworks Etsy Store .

