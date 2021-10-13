Artist Creates Wonderful Animal Sculptures From Shells She Finds on the Beach

Long Island artist Anna Chan creates absolutely wonderful seaside animal sculptures from the shells that she finds on the beach, primarily Robert Moses Beach in Babylon, New York, but also on beaches as far away as Costa Rica. Chan stated that the idea for this particular medium came to her when she found she had time on her hands due to the pandemic.

…I stumbled on sand sculpting during the Covid pandemic when traveling wasn’t a possibility. Getting lost in the sand and waves at Robert Moses Beach was the closes thing to vacation. My initial goal was to make 12 pieces to make a calendar to look back on in 2021 but soon the obsession mounted and I moved the studio to my patio.

via deMilked