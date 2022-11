‘Andor’ Reimagined as the Opening of a 1975 TV Movie

Clever filmmakers Auralnauts reimagined scenes (possible spoilers) from the sublime Star Wars series Andor as a longer opening sequence for a faux 1975 Sci-Fi television movie of the same name.

And now, we bring you tonight’s TV movie premiere. Get ready to travel to a far away galaxy that existed a long, long time ago. It’s the science fiction spectacular…ANDOR. Every Thursday night, only on ABC.