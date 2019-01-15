A forthright essay written by Jim Can’t Swim offers a spot on analysis of narcissism. He explains that the narcissistic individual lives in a constant state of insecurity, is a master manipulator and their perception of the world is through the lens of how other people see them. While admiring one’s own selfies on social media may appear to be narcissistic, actual narcissists at varying degrees have a distorted perception of reality that causes them show little to no empathy, even to those with whom they are close.

A person who has any sort of relationship with a narcissist will often feel like they’re not being heard, they’re not being noticed but in fact being criticized and rejected on a chronic day-to-day basis. …the darkest and most alarming trait of the disorder is forged, which is the lack and in many cases the total absence of empathy. They will easily exploit anyone in the pursuit of unwavering attention and affection while remaining indifferent to any harmful emanations.