An Incredible Toy Instrument Cover of the Rage Against the Machine Anthem ‘Killing In the Name Of’

The Wackids, a very talented French trio who plays famous rock songs on child-sized and toy instruments, performed an incredible instrumental version of the anthemic Rage Against the Machine song “Killing In the Name Of“. The band consists of Blowmaster (Otamatone/Vox Mini Amp), Bongostar (Spiderman Drums) and Speedfinger (Zakk Wylde Bullseye Mini Electric Guitar/Vox Mini Amp).
KILLING IN THE NAME (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) – ROCK’N’TOYS SESSIONS (THE WACKIDS) The Wackids specialise in playing rock’n’roll covers with toy & classroom instruments. On tour all year long !!
A live performance of the original song in 1993.
