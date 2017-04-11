An Incredible Toy Instrument Cover of the Rage Against the Machine Anthem ‘Killing In the Name Of’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Wackids, a very talented French trio who plays famous rock songs on child-sized and toy instruments, performed an incredible instrumental version of the anthemic Rage Against the Machine song “Killing In the Name Of“. The band consists of Blowmaster (Otamatone/Vox Mini Amp), Bongostar (Spiderman Drums) and Speedfinger (Zakk Wylde Bullseye Mini Electric Guitar/Vox Mini Amp).

KILLING IN THE NAME (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) – ROCK’N’TOYS SESSIONS (THE WACKIDS) The Wackids specialise in playing rock’n’roll covers with toy & classroom instruments. On tour all year long !!