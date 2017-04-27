Laughing Squid

An Incredible 35-Track Audio Visual Mashup Created on a Hacked 1928 Remington Typewriter

The Typewriter Ithaca Audio

Ithaca Audio the brilliant minds behind the incredible mock Facebook timeline to tell the history of rock music, have once again shown their amazing creativity with a new film entitled “The Typewriter“, a 35-track audio visual mashup performed live on a hacked 1920s Remington portable typewriter.

Using a manual typewriter to create a real time video remix.Live performance (with no post production compositing) showing our hacked 1920s Remington Portable typewriter with video mapping and touch control.

