An Incredible 35-Track Audio Visual Mashup Created on a Hacked 1928 Remington Typewriter

Ithaca Audio the brilliant minds behind the incredible mock Facebook timeline to tell the history of rock music, have once again shown their amazing creativity with a new film entitled “The Typewriter“, a 35-track audio visual mashup performed live on a hacked 1920s Remington portable typewriter.

Using a manual typewriter to create a real time video remix.Live performance (with no post production compositing) showing our hacked 1920s Remington Portable typewriter with video mapping and touch control.