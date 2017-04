While Nils Ušakovs, the Mayor of Riga, Latvia was busy offering a live streamed Q&A session with his constituents, his curious but inconsiderate tuxedo cat decided that it was the perfect time to come and check what his human was drinking. Fortunately, the feline interruption was only momentary and the mayor was able to promptly get back to business within a few seconds.

The entire Q&A sesssion (in Latvian)

via Neatorama