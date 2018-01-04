Laughing Squid

A Fascinating Book of Hipstamatic Photos Taken While Traveling Along the Amtrak Northeast Corridor

by at on

Rick Webb, a successful entrepreneur, author and good friend of Laughing Squid, is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order create a fascinating photobook featuring the best of the over 5,000 pictures he shot with the Hipstamatic app between 2010 and 2016, up and down and all along the Amtrak Northeast Corridor line between Boston and New York City.

This is a book of the best of those photos. It’s a great book if you’re a train lover, or a lover of the Hipstamatic app. The Venn Diagram of these two passions is probably pretty small. That’s okay. It makes a great gift for the trainspotter in your life.

Greens Farms

Hipstamatic Rick Webb 1

Rick Webb Hipstamatic Photo

Rick Webb Histamatic Cemetary

