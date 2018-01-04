A Fascinating Book of Hipstamatic Photos Taken While Traveling Along the Amtrak Northeast Corridor

This is a book of the best of those photos. It’s a great book if you’re a train lover, or a lover of the Hipstamatic app. The Venn Diagram of these two passions is probably pretty small. That’s okay. It makes a great gift for the trainspotter in your life.

