Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Amazon Holiday Ad Becomes Eerily Dystopian When the Music Is Replaced With the ‘Winter Soldier’ Theme

by at on

Los Angeles filmmaker Omar Najam switched out the original music to the 2018 Amazon holiday video “Can You Feel It” with the theme from the film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In doing so, Najam profoundly alters the mood of the ad from cheerful to eerily dystopian, just in time for the holidays.

Here’s the original Amazon “Can You Feel It” ad for the 2018 holiday season.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP