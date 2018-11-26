Amazon Holiday Ad Becomes Eerily Dystopian When the Music Is Replaced With the ‘Winter Soldier’ Theme

Los Angeles filmmaker Omar Najam switched out the original music to the 2018 Amazon holiday video “Can You Feel It” with the theme from the film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In doing so, Najam profoundly alters the mood of the ad from cheerful to eerily dystopian, just in time for the holidays.

I replaced the Amazon can you feel it commercial music with the theme from Winter Soldier pic.twitter.com/rXMcDGoWcJ — Omar Najam (@OmarNajam) November 24, 2018

Here’s the original Amazon “Can You Feel It” ad for the 2018 holiday season.