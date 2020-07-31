An Adorable Baby Yoda Stand for the Amazon Echo Dot

Otterbox partnered with Amazon to create an adorable Baby Yoda (The Child) stand for the third generation of the Amazon Echo Dot. This durable stand features The Mandolorian character’s distinctive pointy green ears and bespoke robe and is custom fit to keep Alexa in place.

OtterBox Den Series featuring The Mandalorian: The Child Stand for the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) features a stellar design that brings home the cutest bounty in the galaxy. It’s made for simple installation and designed for easy interaction with the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — allowing you to continue enjoying the same great Alexa experience.

The item is available for pre-order with a shipping date of August 20, 2020.

via Nerdist