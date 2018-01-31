Celebrities Step In to Answer Questions When Alexa Loses Her Voice in an Amazon Super Bowl LII Ad

In the humorous Amazon Super Bowl LII commercial, the omnipresent Alexa suddenly lost her voice. In a panic, Jeff Bezos asked his team what they planned to do. The team had a backup plan in place to employ several celebrities whom they believed to be subject matter experts. While Gordon Ramsay was an obvious albeit abusive pick for culinary questions, a bathing Rebel Wilson provided a little too much mood, singer Cardi B had a bit of difficulty with a question about space and wasn’t exactly sure about country music, it was Sir Anthony Hopkins, channeling his best Hannibal Lecter of Silence of the Lambs while feeding his hungry peacock, that brought it all to a chilling end. Luckily, Alexa got her voice back just in time…
Thanks guys, but I’ll take it from here.
Of course @Amazon wants me. Who doesn’t? #Superbowl #ad pic.twitter.com/yqMUwtQoLg
— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) January 29, 2018