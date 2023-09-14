Beautiful Drone Footage of Rare Alpine Chamois (Goat-Antelope) Running Down the Rocky Sides of a Mountain

Romanian photographer Stef Stanciu captured beautiful drone footage of endangered black Alpine chamois (goat-antelope) as they were running down the rocky sides of the Ceahlau Massif, one of the most famous mountains in the Eastern Carpathians. Stef was quite fortunate as he saw two separate families of this rarely-seen caprinae.

(translated) Hundreds of kilometers through the Ceahlau Massif, from north to south, from south to north, from west to east, from east to west, in rain and wind, in heat and sun, in snow or fog and I NEVER saw black chamois. But it happened now, in September 2023, TWICE on the same day, different families.

The next day, Stef found a lone chamois sunning herself on a rock. He thought that she didn’t mind being photographed, but she left behind a little something that showed exactly what she thought.

And to make everything perfect, when leaving, the next day, I saw another black goat, the one from the last pictures, lazily ruminating on a huge rock, looking at us from 20-30 meters away without making any gesture . After I took her picture for about 10 minutes, she got up lazily and left some droppings, a sign that I had bored her with taking pictures.