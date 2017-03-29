Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

All the Things, An Colorful Animation That Unifies a Collection of Unrelated Narratives Through Style

by at on

Designers Chris Guyot, The Rusted Pixel and John Poon have created the “All The Things” a short colorful animation that brings together unrelated narratives that are inspired from external sources, but appear unify within the style and context of the film.

“All The Things” is a collection of individual narratives, unified by a cohesive style. Our intention was to work on a short, simple piece. As many of you know, sometimes personal projects evolve and take on a mind of their own. As the months rolled along, we found ourselves frequently going back and adding more content to each scene. We had a lot of fun allowing our imagination drive the development of the various narrative.

All the Things

via Vimeo Staff Picks

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.