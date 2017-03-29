All the Things, An Colorful Animation That Unifies a Collection of Unrelated Narratives Through Style

Designers Chris Guyot, The Rusted Pixel and John Poon have created the “All The Things” a short colorful animation that brings together unrelated narratives that are inspired from external sources, but appear unify within the style and context of the film.

“All The Things” is a collection of individual narratives, unified by a cohesive style. Our intention was to work on a short, simple piece. As many of you know, sometimes personal projects evolve and take on a mind of their own. As the months rolled along, we found ourselves frequently going back and adding more content to each scene. We had a lot of fun allowing our imagination drive the development of the various narrative.