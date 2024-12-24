A Heavy Metal Mashup Combining ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ With ‘Sober’ by Tool

Musician Aaron Gage, who previously combined “War Pigs” and “Deck the Halls”, performed an incredible heavy metal mashup that matches the lyrics of the Mariah Carey song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” with the music and style of the Tool song “Sober”.

This particular combination makes the seemingly innocent lyrics seem a bit more sinister than usual. Gage played every instrument on the track and performed all vocals.

Sober (Tool) but it’s all I want for Christmas