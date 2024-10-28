A ‘Young Frankenstein’ Mashup of Alice Cooper’s ‘Feed My Frankenstein’ With Mark Ronson’s ‘Uptown Funk’

In honor of Halloween, the talented and award-winning DJ Cummerbund compiled a Young Frankenstein themed mashup of the classic Alice Cooper song “Feed My Frankenstein” with the dulcet tones of Bruno Mars in Mark Ronson‘s “Uptown Funk”.

A little spooky treat for all of you Halloweenies out there. Feel my greasy fingers of doom!

Cummerbund listed who appeared in the video.

ARTISTS FEATURED: 1. Alice Cooper 2. Mark Ronson 3. Bruno Mars 4. Randy “Macho Man” Savage 5. Gene Wilder 6. Peter Boyle 7. Marty Feldman 8. Teri Garr 9. Dana Carvey 10. Mike Myers 11. Chris Farley