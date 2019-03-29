Quivering Geometric Line Drawings Burst Into Colorful Shapes in a Highly Meditative Animated Short

Filmmaker Alex Moy has created “Idle, Torrent”, a wonderfully meditative animated short that features quivering geometric lines that burst into colorful shapes over and over again. A calming soundtrack by The Bee completes the mood. The film was first started as a personal relaxation project that blossomed into a work of art.

When I first started it, it was really just a method for me to slow down and a tool to help find perspective. It grew into something more, and I’m happy it connected with so many people.

via Vimeo Staff Picks