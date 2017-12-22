An Older Alaskan Malamute Brother Patiently Teaches His Young Puppy Sister How to Howl

An absolutely gorgeous Alaskan malamute named Nikon adorably and patiently taught his little puppy sister Mocha how to howl in the most wonderfully instructive way. Sitting by her side, Nikon kept his powerful voice ringing through Mocha’s vocal fits and starts, until she began to get the hang of it. According to their human, Danish photographer Karsden Bidstrup, Nikon is a very good big brother with a lyrical voice.
