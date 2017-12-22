Laughing Squid

An Older Alaskan Malamute Brother Patiently Teaches His Young Puppy Sister How to Howl

An absolutely gorgeous Alaskan malamute named Nikon adorably and patiently taught his little puppy sister Mocha how to howl in the most wonderfully instructive way. Sitting by her side, Nikon kept his powerful voice ringing through Mocha’s vocal fits and starts, until she began to get the hang of it. According to their human, Danish photographer Karsden Bidstrup, Nikon is a very good big brother with a lyrical voice.

My Alaskan Malamute, Nikon, is trying to teach his puppy little sister, Mocha, how to howl, and especially how to carry a tune, which he is very good at…

