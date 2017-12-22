An Older Alaskan Malamute Brother Patiently Teaches His Young Puppy Sister How to Howl

My Alaskan Malamute, Nikon, is trying to teach his puppy little sister, Mocha, how to howl, and especially how to carry a tune, which he is very good at…

An absolutely gorgeous Alaskan malamute named Nikon adorably and patiently taught his little puppy sister Mocha how to howl in the most wonderfully instructive way . Sitting by her side, Nikon kept his powerful voice ringing through Mocha’s vocal fits and starts, until she began to get the hang of it. According to their human, Danish photographer Karsden Bidstrup , Nikon is a very good big brother with a lyrical voice.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!