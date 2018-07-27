Laughing Squid

An Adorably Designed Oversized Airbus Cargo Plane That Looks Like a Smiling Cartoon Beluga Whale

Airbus has introduced into their enormous fleet an adorably designed cargo plane that looks like a cartoon Beluga whale that delivers a smile to the friendly skies. First conceived in 2014, the Beluga XL oversized air transporter made its maiden voyage on July 19, 2018, taking off from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. Upon landing, a proud crew stood upon the open “nose” deck and waved to the adoring crowd.

Besides bringing an XL smile to the skies, it marks a crucial step in our journey to increase our production and shape the future of global air travel demand.

Beluga XL Nose Deck

Beluga XL Airbus Cargo Plane

BelugaXL-Infographic

BelugaXL-FirstFlight-1

BelugaXL-First-Flight-Take-Off-Aerial-View-001-1

BelugaXL-First-Flight-Take-Off-012

BelugaXL-First-Flight-Morning-Aerial-View-031

BelugaXL-First-Flight-Morning-Aerial-View-009

BelugaXL-First-Flight-Air-To-Air-033

BelugaXL-First-Flight-Air-To-Air-025

The first BelugaXL took off this morning (July 19) from Blagnac in Toulouse, France at 10:30 hrs local time, for its maiden flight over south-western France. The aircraft is the first of five BelugaXL to enter into service later in 2019 and to gradually replace the BelugaST transporters.

