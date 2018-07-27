An Adorably Designed Oversized Airbus Cargo Plane That Looks Like a Smiling Cartoon Beluga Whale

Airbus has introduced into their enormous fleet an adorably designed cargo plane that looks like a cartoon Beluga whale that delivers a smile to the friendly skies. First conceived in 2014, the Beluga XL oversized air transporter made its maiden voyage on July 19, 2018, taking off from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. Upon landing, a proud crew stood upon the open “nose” deck and waved to the adoring crowd.

Besides bringing an XL smile to the skies, it marks a crucial step in our journey to increase our production and shape the future of global air travel demand.

The first BelugaXL took off this morning (July 19) from Blagnac in Toulouse, France at 10:30 hrs local time, for its maiden flight over south-western France. The aircraft is the first of five BelugaXL to enter into service later in 2019 and to gradually replace the BelugaST transporters.