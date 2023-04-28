Construction of The World’s First LNG Cruise Ship Captured in an Amazing Timelapse

MK Timelapse followed the construction of the AIDAnova, a massive cruise ship, and captured this immense task in an amazing cinematic timelapse. The crew followed the construction from the shipyards of Germany and to those of Finland and back. This ship is the world’s first passenger cruise ship to be fully powered by LNG (liquified natural gas).

Built at Meyer and Neptun Shipyards in Germany and Meyer Turku in Finland, AIDAnova is the first of a new generation of LNG Powered Cruise Ships for Carnival Cruises – the Helios Class. The vessel is 337m Long and can house 6.600 passengers.

via The Awesomer