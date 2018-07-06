Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Deep Learning Intelligent System That Isolates Individual Instruments From Music Videos

by at on

CSAIL Instrument Isolation in Music

The MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (“CSAIL) has figured out how to use deep learning intelligence to automatically isolate individual instruments from a piece of music videos. Called PixelPlayer, this smart system is self-regulated in its ability to identify the sounds of over 20 different instruments, although it can have difficulty differentiating different subclasses of the same instrument.

…a deep-learning system that can look at a video of a musical performance, and isolate the sounds of specific instruments and make them louder or softer. …PixelPlayer uses methods of “deep learning,” meaning that it finds patterns in data using so-called “neural networks” that have been trained on existing videos. Specifically, one neural network analyzes the visuals of the video, one analyzes the audio, and a third “synthesizer” associates specific pixels with specific soundwaves to separate the different sounds.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP