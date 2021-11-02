‘Against All Odds’, A Highly Realistic Star Wars Fan Film



Frostbite Cinematics has created “Against All Odds”, a highly realistic animated Star Wars fan short that starts with a giant blaster fight between Clone Stormtroopers and battle droids. Over the course of two minutes, the protagonist of the film loses all his friends to battle and almost loses his life. That is until a Republic Gunship comes to his rescue. The incredible animation behind this film, as noted by the filmmakers, was taken from both inside and outside sources and combined using Unreal Engine.

Most of the models, textures and animations were sourced from Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, as well as various other artists who contributed to the project.

The film was made as a submission to the Cinematic Captures Film Contest, but wasn’t finished in time.

This project was a team effort, and whilst we didn’t manage to finish the full film in time to the quality we hoped to achieve, we’re all still proud of the work we created over the past few weeks.

Here’s an earlier version of the film.

via Nerdist