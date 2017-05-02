Adventurous American Comedian Travels to Iceland to Explore the Mysterious Land of Fire and Ice

Man-on-the-Street comedian Joe Goes traveled to Iceland to experience the weird, wonderful land of ice and fire that it is and documented his experience. He first set off about the city of Reykjavik, meeting people and seeing new things. The next day he went with a local Patreon subscriber named Asgeir to visit the incredible waterfalls that surround the famous Golden Circle. Back in the city, Joe decided to visit the infamous Penis Museum before finally giving himself over to the unique cuisine of the country.