Adam Savage Builds a Flying 3D Printed Titanium Iron Man Suit Using the Original Marvel Studios Design

For the premiere episode of his new online Discovery series Savage Builds, former Mythbuster Adam Savage built an incredible bulletproof, 3D printed titanium Iron Man suit that actually flies.

I swear if Tony Stark was not fictional and he was making an Iron Man suit right now, this is precisely how we would do it and this is the exact technology he would use.

The Colorado School of Mines provided use of their incredible titanium 3D printer to build the suit using the original Marvel Studios design, a talented team who assembled the suit and Richard Browning of Gravity Industries provided his signature jet pack for flight, which included lessons for a very exicted Savage.

I’m literally like less than an hour from putting on a rig and starting lessons and how to do it myself and I’m like a kid in a candy store.