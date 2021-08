A Stirring Fingerstyle Cover of the Pink Floyd Song ‘Comfortably Numb’ on Acoustic Guitar

Kent Nishimura, an 18 year old Japanese guitar virtuoso who skillfully plays acoustic covers of popular songs, performed a beautifully stirring acoustic fingerstyle cover of the Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb”. In this rendition, Nishimura not only played the chords of the song but added in the primary vocal line as well.

Arranged by Kent Nishimura. Tuning : C G# D# G# A# D#