International Quartet of Talented Guitarists Perform an Incredible Acoustic Cover of AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’

For International Guitar Night 2018, a quartet of incredibly talented musicians from different countries came together to perform an incredible acoustic version of the AC/DC song “Thunderstruck”. Featured in this group is Luca Stricagnoli (previously) from Italy, fretless guitar player Cenk Erdogan (previously) from Turkey, swing guitarist Antoine Boyer and flamenco guitarist Samuelito, both from France.

Each year, International Guitar Night’s founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries from around the world for special concert tours of North America (IGN) and Germany (NDG) highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar. …In this video, they perform their arrangement of “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC. Their order in the video is, from left to right: Cenk Erdogan, Luca Stricagnoli, Antoine Boyer, Samuelito.