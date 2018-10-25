Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

International Quartet of Talented Guitarists Perform an Incredible Acoustic Cover of AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’

by at on

International Guitar Night Quartet Thunderstruck

For International Guitar Night 2018, a quartet of incredibly talented musicians from different countries came together to perform an incredible acoustic version of the AC/DC song “Thunderstruck”. Featured in this group is Luca Stricagnoli (previously) from Italy, fretless guitar player Cenk Erdogan (previously) from Turkey, swing guitarist Antoine Boyer and flamenco guitarist Samuelito, both from France.

Each year, International Guitar Night’s founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries from around the world for special concert tours of North America (IGN) and Germany (NDG) highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar. …In this video, they perform their arrangement of “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC. Their order in the video is, from left to right: Cenk Erdogan, Luca Stricagnoli, Antoine Boyer, Samuelito.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP