A Beautiful Classical Fingerstyle Acoustic Guitar Cover of the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Musical Theme

Musician Nathan Mills of Beyond The Guitar performed performed a beautifully lush classical acoustic cover of the John Williams musical theme from the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The energy and sense of adventure conveyed in John Williams’ main theme from Solo: A #StarWars Story perfectly complements the pace of the film. Had a blast watching the movie, and had a blast arranging this theme. Full video:https://t.co/9URQ3JoBoU#HanSolo pic.twitter.com/qFxkuc1lAf — Nathan Mills (@beyondtheguitar) June 3, 2018

As with his other pieces, the guitar tabs for his medley are available to purchase from Musicnotes.

Here’s the original version for comparison.