A Stunning Accordion Virtuoso Performance Featuring Four Works by Four Different Classical Composers

Alexandr Hrustevich, an accordion virtuoso from Ukraine performed an absolutely stunning medley of four classical pieces by four different composers. This gorgeous performance, which took place in March of 2021, included works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Jean Sibelius, Vivaldi, and Tomaso Albinoni.

1. Johann Sebastian Bach-Fantasia and Fugue in G minor BWV 5422. 2.Jean Sibelius – Valse Triste op. 44 3. VIVALDI Concerto for violin No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 8, “Winter”: I. Allegro non molto 4. TOMASO ALBINONI – Adagio in G Minor

