‘Back in Black’ Reimagined as an Early 2000s Emo Song

Multi-instrumentalist Todd Barriage cleverly reimagined the iconic AC/DC anthem “Back in Black” as being performed by an Emo band from the early 2000s (i.e., Death Cab for Cutie, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy), expertly emulating the timing of earnest overlapping singers and the highly expressive melody that defines the genre.

