@alanresnicks do u like this guide to NYC that goes off the rails? some ppl on reddit said u might lol vry sry ? ?? https://t.co/LKjeJ6iyGQ

“ Insider’s Guide to New York City ” by comedian and filmmaker Ryan Mazer is a rather absurd stock footage film short that hilariously warns visitors to avoid typical tourist traps and provides safe alternatives in their place. According to Mazer , the film “goes off the rails” pretty quickly.

