French comedian Loïc Suberville quite amusingly made fun of his native language, taking the absurd English sentence “A green worm pours a glass towards a glassmaker around 8 PM” and translated it into French. The resulting phrased is very alliterative, assonant, and repetitive “Un ver vert verse un verre vers un verrier vers vignt heures”.

For those not familiar with the French language, the pronunciation of most of the words in this odd phrase sound exactly the same.