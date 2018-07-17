Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Aaron Paul Unexpectedly Finds Bryan Cranston Living Inside the Famous ‘Breaking Bad’ RV

by at on

It’ll be just like Roseanne…without the racism.

While promoting a Breaking Bad themed fundraising event through Omaze, actor Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) decided to show off the interior of the famous RV where the unlikely duo prepared their first batch of meth in the first few episodes of the series. Expecting the RV to be empty, Paul was surprised to find that Bryan Cranston (Walter White) had been down on his luck and living there for quite a while, unable to let go of the fact that the series ended five years ago.

So I’m just an actor who’s broken down, can’t get over the fact that his show has been finished for five years, and so I’m living in an RV and using a bucket as a toilet. …Oh, well I’m sorry, Aaron! I’m so sorry I can’t be young and hot and rich and rolling with a bunch of friends like you.

In all seriousness though, the two actors are participating in an experience in which a random winner and friend will get to “Cook with Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul in the Breaking Bad RV“. All proceeds of the contest will go to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Kind Campaign.

It’s been 10 years since Breaking Bad’s groundbreaking premiere, and you’re going to celebrate in the coolest way possible! You’ll pack your favorite tighty whities and fly to LA with a friend to check out the actual RV from the show. But wait—did you hear someone knock? It’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and they’re here to cook! That’s right, the real Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will join you in The Krystal Ship to whip up some delicious food, take tons of pictures and bond over the most addicting show ever made. Flights and hotel included, b*tch!

Come Cook With Us



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP