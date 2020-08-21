A Woman Is Confronted by Quickly Reproducing Random Objects While Looking at Museum Fork Exhibit

In the surreal film short “Fork” by Fabrice Le Nezet of Optical Arts, a lone museum attendee finds herself confronted by seemingly infinitely reproducing objects as she regards a fork exhibit. The objects surround her as they take on lives of their own. The woman remains completely unbothered by the ensuing chaos of the moment, however, as it is all a figment of her own imagination.

In a museum, a woman looking at a Fork exhibited as a piece of Art let her imagination run wild. The film is a surreal journey interrogating our perception of objects. What happens when you take an object from daily life and move it outside of its original context?

via Boing Boing