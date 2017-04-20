Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Tiny Orphaned Baby Kangaroo Dives Head First Into Her Comfy Substitute Pillowcase Pouch

by at on

A teeny tiny orphaned baby kangaroo named Terry, who lives at the incredible Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia, adoringly hopped after her adopted “mummy” Chris ‘Brolga’ Barnes in search of her comfy substitute pillowcase pouch. Once the pouch was in ready position, Terry dived in head first and waited for Brolga to snuggle her in close, something little orphaned joeys need.

You’ve got to imitate mom’s pouch. For a little orphaned kangaroo, we put him in a pillowcase, and we carry him around by holding him to our stomachs, so he can feel our breathing and the warmth of our bodies. …Baby kangaroos love being held close…just like they would in their mums pouch.

Baby Kanagaroo Pouch

Terry cuddles up with her friend Tamma Kirby on a chilly evening.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.