A Tiny Orphaned Baby Kangaroo Dives Head First Into Her Comfy Substitute Pillowcase Pouch

A teeny tiny orphaned baby kangaroo named Terry, who lives at the incredible Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia, adoringly hopped after her adopted “mummy” Chris ‘Brolga’ Barnes in search of her comfy substitute pillowcase pouch. Once the pouch was in ready position, Terry dived in head first and waited for Brolga to snuggle her in close, something little orphaned joeys need.

You’ve got to imitate mom’s pouch. For a little orphaned kangaroo, we put him in a pillowcase, and we carry him around by holding him to our stomachs, so he can feel our breathing and the warmth of our bodies. …Baby kangaroos love being held close…just like they would in their mums pouch.

Terry cuddles up with her friend Tamma Kirby on a chilly evening.

