A Surreal 1960s Science Fiction Inspired Music Video For Sxip Shirey’s Instrumental ‘Fat Robot’

The music video for “Fat Robot“, a new instrumental single from Sxip Shirey‘s album, A Bottle of Whiskey and a Handful of Bees, features the bespectacled musician as he is surrounded by beautiful women wearing metallic costumes in a surreal space-theme that wonderfully calls to mind both classic science fiction from the 1960s and the distinctive Robert Palmer videos of the 1980s. The video was directed by the award-winning filmmaker Kaz PS. A Bottle of Whiskey and a Handful of Bees is available for purchase via iTunes or Amazon.

Sxip will be performing next at National Sawdust in New York City on May 12th at 7pm.

