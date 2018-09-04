How Sound Designers of ‘A Quiet Place’ Created Sonic Points of View to Connect Characters With the Audience

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay had an opportunity to speak with legendary sound designers Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn about the work they did together on the John Krasinski film AA Quiet Place. They explain how they used of the theme of the film to create sonic points of view, which would connect the audience with each character’s experience and to drive the story forward in a relatable manner. This technique particularly stood out with the Regan, the deaf daughter, who would take out her hearing aid whenever it acted up or when she wanted to cocoon herself safely from the terror of the world in which she lived.

…the very end of the film where the two kids are in this pickup truck. Regan’s hearing aids starts fritzing and she switches it off. Complete digital silence. She’s looking at her brother who’s looking past her and his face just blossoms into this look of sheer terror and that counterpoint having this incredible performance, this really intense situation but just nothing supporting you soundwise. It’s just silence