A Playful Cat Is Deceived by a Paper Optical Illusion With Shapes That Only Appear to Move

A very playful gray cat was hilariously under the false impression that the sheet of paper before him contained multiple rolling circles that needed catching. Unfortunately, the adorable feline was fooled by a clever optical illusion that only made it appear that the shapes were moving. Despite the deception, however, the cat was adorably entertained for a bit.

After seeing the cat video, Taylon Holdsworth decided to put this same illusion before his dog Tobey. Despite his incredible lack of finesse, Tobey saw right through the trick or perhaps, didn’t see it all.

