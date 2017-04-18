A Helpful Demonstration Showing How to Put on a Sweater Without Disturbing a Cat on Your Shoulders

Musician Roger Brawn and his beautiful gray cat, very graciously demonstrated the delicate process in which a human can successfully put on a pullover sweater without disturbing a feline who may be atop their shoulders.

First place the pullover over your head. That’s fairly easy. Then put your left arm in the left sleeve. This is the tricky part. Without entirely dislodging your cat, shrug your left shoulder – will give a little jump, imparting a slight upward movement to your cat. Then do the same on the right side. Now straighten your sweater and there it is, you have successfully put on your pullover and your energy saving cat is still firmly in place.