An Excellent Electronic Cover of the Classic a-ha Song ‘Take On Me’ Performed on Stylophone

Polish musician MaroMaro, who performs amazing covers of classic rock and rap songs on Stylophone, covered the often-covered, quintessential MTV song “Take on Me” by the Norwegian band a-ha in excellent electronic fashion. According to Maro, this is just the first of a series of 1980s songs.

I’m planning on making some more 80s songs because I love the 80s in all of its fun musical glory. Let this be a beginning. On a side note, the chorus of this song with its wide octave shifts is as wide as the Stylophone’s full scale. If it was even a half step higher it would be unplayable.