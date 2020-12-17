The Film ‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ Uses Philip K. Dick to Learn If Humanity is Just a Figment of Digital Simulation

A Glitch in the Matrix by director Rodney Ascher (previously) is a documentary that questions whether or not the whole of humanity is just a figment of digital simulation that’s being controlled by a single omnipresent entity. The film also uses a famous speech by Philip K. Dick to enunciate the theme even further.

