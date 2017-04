A adorably determined cat in the Netherlands named Hylke attempted to reign in his independent back paw for a good cleaning. The hilariously errant limb remained uncooperative, so the clever cat played along until he could he could trap it for washing. According to Hylke’s human, this happens at every bath time.

Hylke is a little clown, he loves playing and goofing around. When he wants to wash himself his paws seems to have their own life and Hylke starts playing with them.